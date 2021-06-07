Tusker found dead in mango farm, one held by Odisha police

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 15-year-old tusker was found dead in a mango orchard at Gobindaprasad village in Odpada block here on Sunday.

It is suspected that the elephant died after coming in contact with the solar fence erected around the mango farm. The farm owner, identified as Biswajit Jena, has been arrested.

On being informed, forest officials led by DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni along with a veterinary team rushed to the spot.

The officials said though no 11 KV line was spotted near the place, the orchard was connected to LT line. Jena was interrogated and postmortem performed on the carcass.

The DFO said, investigation is underway basing on local inputs.

​Samples of the carcass have also been sent to laboratory. Sources said a herd of elephants cross the road near the orchard regularly and often feast on the mangoes.