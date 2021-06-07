Week after losing mom to virus, eight-day-old baby girl beats Covid in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Less than a week after losing her mother to Covid, an eight-day-old baby girl has recovered from the deadly infection and discharged from hospital.

The mother, Diptimayee Devi of Padarbali panchayat under Ganjam’s Kukudakhandi block was an anganwadi worker. She was infected during pregnancy and admitted to the Covid hospital of MKCG Medical College and Hospital where she gave birth to a baby girl on May 29.

Following the delivery, the frontline worker’s condition deteriorated and she succumbed the next day. The baby was kept at the newborn intensive care unit and after 24 hours, she underwent Covid test and found positive.

Weighing 2.8 kg, the baby started recovering slowly and completely recovered on June 4. She was discharged from MKCG on Friday and is now in the care of her father.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and Kukudakhandi BDO Gadadhar Patra visited the house of Diptimayee Devi and assured all help to the family. Kulange said as Diptimayee was a frontline worker, the administration will take steps to provide her kin adequate compensation as per government guidelines.

He also handed over Rs 10,000 under the ICDS fund to the bereaved family and announced that Rs 25,000 will be deposited in the name of the newborn under the Sukanya scheme.

The Collector also visited the three children who have been orphaned by Covid in Pattapur under Sanakhemundi block. The three kids were orphaned after their parents G Upendra Reddy and G Sabita succumbed to the virus a few days back.

​Kulange accompanied by Sanakhemundi BDO Gayatry Dutta Nayak handed over a monetary assistance of Rs 45,000 to the children. In the last 24 hours, Ganjam recorded 74 fresh positive cases including 20 from Berhampur. During this period, one Covid death was reported from the district.