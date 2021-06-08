Three held with brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police seized over one kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 1 crore and arrested three drug peddlers in the city. The drug peddlers, SK Tamir, SK Ersat and SK Allauddin of Gobindapur in Mayurbhanj district, were travelling in a car and a motorcycle to CDA when the city police intercepted their vehicles near Madhusudan Setu and seized 1.038 kg brown sugar from them.

The trio was supplying the contraband to local dealers of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Puri after procuring it from Kolkata, police said. Cuttack urban police district has so far seized more than 4 kg brown sugar and arrested 27 drug peddlers.