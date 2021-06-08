STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team inspects Cyclone Yaas damage

The central team will be assessing the damages in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

Members of the Central team assessing damage caused by Yaas in Balasore | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A four-member team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, Sunil Kumar Barnwal visited Balasore on Monday to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of damages caused by cyclone Yaas. The cyclone had devastated coastal districts of the state on May 26.

The central team, along with Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty, visited Sartha, Kasafal, Chandipur, Balaramgadi, Bahanaga and Soro that were the worst-hit by the severe cyclonic storm, said district Information and Public Relation officials.

Later, the team held a review meeting to take stock of the situation along with measures undertaken by the district administration before the cyclone, number of evacuations, distribution of relief to the affected, health facilities and damage to property.

Also accompanying them were Under Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development Kailash Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer in Ministry of Power, Shishir Pradhan,  Technical Assistant in Department of Fishery Digambar Swain, PD DRDA Rabindra Sahoo, Sub Collector Ashis Iswar Patil and other officials. The central team will be assessing the damages in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

