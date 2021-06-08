STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal: Deliberate attempt to kill tusker, says DFO

Forest department is now investigating if owner of the mango orchard encroached village forest.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Forest officials arrested Biswajit Arjend Kumar Jena in connection with the electrocution of a tusker in his mango orchard at Gobindaprasad village. He was produced before the SDJM Dhenkanal court which granted him bail on Monday.The tusker was found dead in Jena’s mango orchard around the solar fencing. The tusker had come in contact with a LT line and died.

The postmortem, prime facie, reveals this is a clear case of electrocution. Though local inputs are being verified, DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said it was a deliberate attempt to kill the tusker. “We submitted evidence before court apart from other evidence,” he said.

The forest officials also verified that the solar fencing was overcharged to 20 kv instead of the specified 9 kv at the spot which violates guidelines. “Solar fencing should have been charged at a certain level but ground reports show it was overcharged for which we gathered evidence and indicated in the report. This apart, other wild animals are targeted in the lane,” he said.

Forest department is now investigating if owner of the mango orchard encroached village forest. The land will be measured within 10 days and returned to official records soon. The DFO said, applications of technology will be done on the spot and measurement of the land will be carried out.

Elephant found dead
Berhampur: A tusker was found dead near Lathipada village under North Ghumusur forest division on Monday. Locals first spotted the carcass of the 25-year-old elephant near a mango orchard in the morning. On being informed, forest officials along with veterinary team and police reached spot and conducted postmortem. Though the reason of the tusker’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the elephant died of electrocution as an 11 kv power line passes near the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp