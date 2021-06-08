Industrialist Himanshu Das passes away at 77

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Industrialist Himanshu Das passed away while undergoing treatment at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday night. He was 77 and ailing for some time. Family sources said he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems. He was soon shifted to ICU but doctors could not save him.

Founder of a group of companies under the umbrella of Hari Udyog, Das was president of Balasore Chamber of Industries and Commerce and Odisha PVC Manufacturers’ Association.

A noted social worker, he was one of the founders of Modern Public School, Balasore Art and Craft College and Law College. He played an important role in the establishment of Fakir Mohan University and Nocci Business Park.People from all walks of life expressed their grief over the industrialist’s demise. Das is survived by two sons and wife.