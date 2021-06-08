Jagannath Temple's chief administrator seeks COVID warrior status for all its employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, has sought COVID warrior status for all its employees as they are continuously exposed to the public while discharging various duties.

In a letter to additional chief secretary in the health and family welfare department PK Mohapatra, Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar said that the employees of the temple body are discharging various duties which includes taking care of COVID positive persons in the Institutional Isolation Facility (IIF) at Nilachala Bhakta Nivas and assisting the medical teams in vaccination of sevayats and employees.

He said that the employees are also continuously exposed to members of the public while assisting the performance of nitis inside and outside the temple and looking after the boarding, lodging and accommodation of Rathakhala sevaks. “In this context, I request that all such officials of SJTA, Puri may be declared as COVID warriors for extension of benefits as decided by the state government from

time to time,” he added.

Kumar also urged the Additional Chief Secretary for financial assistance to the families of two personnel of the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) of the SJTA, Pruthimanyu Dash (58) and Pramod Kumar Dash (59), who succumbed to COVID-19 on April 21 and May 25.