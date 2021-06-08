STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jagannath Temple's chief administrator seeks COVID warrior status for all its employees

The SJTA chief said that the employees are continuously exposed to members of the public while assisting the performance of nitis inside and outside the temple

Published: 08th June 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, has sought COVID warrior status for all its employees as they are continuously exposed to the public while discharging various duties.

In a letter to additional chief secretary in the health and family welfare department PK Mohapatra, Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar said that the employees of the temple body are discharging various duties which includes taking care of COVID positive persons in the Institutional Isolation Facility (IIF) at Nilachala Bhakta Nivas and assisting the medical teams in vaccination of sevayats and employees.

He said that the employees are also continuously exposed to members of the public while assisting the performance of nitis inside and outside the temple and looking after the boarding, lodging and accommodation of Rathakhala sevaks. “In this context, I request that all such officials of SJTA, Puri  may be declared as COVID warriors for extension of benefits as decided by the state government from
time to time,” he added.

Kumar also urged the Additional Chief Secretary for financial assistance to the families of two personnel of the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) of the SJTA, Pruthimanyu Dash (58) and Pramod Kumar Dash (59), who succumbed to COVID-19 on April 21 and May 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Temple Puri COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp