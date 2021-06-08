STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha college exams shrouded in uncertainty

Besides, officials said they will also have to wait for the decision of the State government as the Covid situation in Odisha is yet to improve. 

college students Hyderabad students Telangana stiuents

Image of college students used for representation. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Class X and Plus two exams have been cancelled, uncertainty over conduct of examinations of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses has emerged as a cause of concern.The final year examinations of UG and PG courses at Utkal University and its affiliated colleges are yet to be held.

While the University remained shut for a brief period after cases surged in the second wave in April, the Higher Education department declared summer holidays for a month. Though online classes have resumed, no decision has yet been taken on pending UG and PG examinations raising concern among thousands of students of the University as well as the 250 odd colleges affiliated to it.

Sources in Ramadevi Women’s University said except Plus III fifth semester and PG third semester examinations, the others are yet to be conducted. “An internal meeting of the University will be held this week to decide about the examinations,” said a senior official of the university. The Higher Education department has remained silent over the issue. 

Meanwhile, a section of students have started demanding cancellation of the pending exams in line with the decision taken by the School and Mass Education department. The students said delay in conduct of examinations is leading to mental stress even as universities and colleges are functioning with limited staff and classes are being held online for second year in a row. 

Higher Education department authorities could not be reached for their comments on the matter. However, sources in the department maintained that the officials are waiting for UGC guidelines to take further decision on conducting the examinations. Besides, officials said they will also have to wait for the decision of the State government as the Covid situation in Odisha is yet to improve. 

