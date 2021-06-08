Release seeds subsidy to dealers: Odisha govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday directed the Agriculture Department to release Rs 4 crore to registered dealers towards subsidy for the certified seeds they have sold to farmers for the ensuing kharif crops. The government’s directive came in the wake of a report titled ‘Subsidy delay hits seeds supply’ published in TNIE on Saturday.

Concerned over low lifting of paddy seeds by the farmers despite huge subsidy given by the government, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra is learnt to have expressed his displeasure to the Agriculture department for the delay in release of subsidy amount to the dealers. A meeting convened by Agriculture Production Commissioner RK Sharma discussed the issue and it was decided that Rs 4 crore will be released immediately against the demand of Rs 13 crore made by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) towards subsidy, sources in the department said.

The department, however, released Rs 93 lakh subsidy against Rs 1.23 crore pending for payment to the dealers for pulses seeds sold during the last rabi season. While the all-in cost of paddy seeds procured by OSSC is Rs 3,280 per quintal, the government is giving a subsidy of Rs 1,000 for 10 years old and above variety and Rs 1,330 per quintal for seeds below 10 years old.

Under the seeds programme for current kharif season, the government has planned to supply 5.36 lakh tonne of certified paddy seeds to the farmers. The corporation being the nodal agency for procurement and supply of seeds has already pre-positioned 4 lakh tonne across the State. The seed dealers have so far sold 1.23 lakh tonne against 2.8 lakh tonne sold during the corresponding period last year.