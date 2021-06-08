STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarangi writes to CM for long-term steps to manage disasters

The Minster also requested the Chief Minister to instruct the authorities to address the above concerns in public interest.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Two weeks after Cyclone Yaas battered the Odisha coast, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take long-term measures for disaster management in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.In a memorandum to the CM on Monday, Sarangi urged that an ‘Integrated River Basin Management System’ comprising three major rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka along with other smaller rivulets must be planned.

“A permanent solution to recurring floods and cyclones is the need of the hour as most coastal areas bear the brunt every year,” said the Balasore MP who extensively toured the affected areas in the districts post Yaas.He said, increasing the heights of rivers and sea flood embankments, strengthening them with concrete compartments with multiple stone-rock layers apart from fencing with wire mesh for greater reinforcement must be carried out.

Besides, pucca houses to all vulnerable people (with thatched house) under PMAY by conducting an objective survey and holding the district administration accountable for time bound implementation should be taken up to minimize losses and trauma. Any lapse in identification of the beneficiaries and allocation of the fund for PMAY houses must be addressed.

Sarangi also pointed out that developing a credible flood risk management system which facilitates water discharge, improvement of damage capacity, dredging the water, canals and building culverts at regular distances as a part of flood mitigating measures in flood prone areas must be focus of the State Government.Construction of more cyclone shelters particularly in schools, keeping in mind better utility of built-in infrastructure in post cyclone period and removal of encroachments in water passage systems, repair, renovation and restoration of water bodies are urgent needs, he said in the memorandum.

The BJP MP also sought permanent solution to problems of potable water in the villages adjoining the coast due to salinity in ground and surface water. He also called for social security and livelihood support for fisherfolks through availability of fishing vessel insurance and damaged boat replacement as provided in Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).The Minster also requested the Chief Minister to instruct the authorities to address the above concerns in public interest.

