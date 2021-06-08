Tusra Tehsildar attacked

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tehsildar of Tusra Chandramani Nag was allegedly assaulted by a former president of primary agricultural credit society (PACS) during a farmer protest near Deogaon on Monday.

Nag, who is also in charge of Deogaon tehsil, said the accused Sailesh Sahu attacked him in an inebriated state when he was busy in discussion with the agitating farmers. After the farmers’ issue is solved, I will lodge a complaint against Sahu with police,” he said.

The incident took place when farmers were staging road blockade seeking a hike in paddy procurement target. When the tehsildar reached the spot to discuss with the agitating farmers, Sahu reportedly attacked him.