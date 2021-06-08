‘Tiki Mausi’ to fight malnutrition in children, women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday launched ‘Tiki Mausi Kuhe’ comics on Covid appropriate nutrition for scaling up complementary feeding campaign.The campaign through comics was launched in the presence of Minister for Women and Child Development Tukuni Sahu. ‘Tiki Mausi’ will reach out to the community particularly to women, adolescent girls and children effectively to sensitise them about the schemes and programmes of the State.

Official sources said that Tiki Mausi will remain in forefront in disseminating key messages on health, nutrition, sanitation, hygiene, women, child safety and on their rights. In the comics, she will be talking about breastfeeding, complementary feeding, nutrition and care during pregnancy, nutrition for adolescents and growth monitoring of children and identification of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).