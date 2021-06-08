Paradip: Two injured in oil spill

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two motorcyclists sustained injuries after skidding off the road due to oil spill on Paradip-Chandikhole National Highway at Paradipgarh on Monday. The spill occured after the tanker carrying furnace oil collided with a truck.

The tanker carrying 50,000 litre of furnace oil from Paradip was en route to Chandikhole. At Paradipgarh, a speeding truck hit the tanker, leading to oil spill on the road. Sources said the two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries.Following the incident, locals stopped vehicles from plying on the stretch. The spill was covered with sand and earth. Paradip Lock IIC P Sahoo said the tanker was removed from the spot.