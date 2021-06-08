STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vax drive for 18+ turns bitter on 1st day

Apart from throwing social distancing norms to wind, most people had to wait in long queues under the scorching sun without arrangements of shade or shelter.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:32 AM

People queue up under scorching sun to get vaccinated at the DHH in Jagatsinghpur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The excitement of Covid vaccine beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group on Monday died down soon after they arrived at the District Headquarters Hospital to get the jab. Apart from throwing social distancing norms to wind, most people had to wait in long queues under the scorching sun without arrangements of shade or shelter. Even drinking water facility was not available anywhere closeby. 

Hundreds of young people had booked their slots on the day through CoWin after the district administration had announced a special vaccination drive for the 18+ age group on June 7, 8 and 9 . The target was to complete vaccination of 1,200 beneficiaries on the day.

“While no  arrangements were made for us, most people on the premises and those in queue did not adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour let alone the heat sans any roof or shelter for beneficiaries,” said 27-year-old Maitri Panda from Banamalipur. Only after people made a hue and cry about the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, tents were arranged during the second half of the day. 

There were many who complained of lack of propertion of the vaccination dates as they were announced just a day before, resulting in thousands failing to get a slot. Some others like Reshma Khatun of Mohiuddinpur village were left high and dry as they couldn’t book slots in the absence of smartphones and internet connection.

Social activist Devi Prasad Moharana said he had sought the intervention of Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, CDMO and other officials in the matter but no action has been taken yet. District Immunization Officer PK Barik said, “All arrangements were made to conduct today’s programme in the DHH and vaccination was halted in other centers of the district.”

