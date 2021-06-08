Vegetable seller kidnapped, gang-raped in forest for 2 days

By Express News Service

BARBIL: IN a shocking incident, a woman vegetable seller was allegedly gang-raped for two days by three persons, including a juvenile, inside Mundanala cashew forest on the outskirts of Barbil town.The crime had taken place on June 3 but came to fore on Monday after police arrested the three accused and produced them in court. The accused were identified as Abhaya and Arman of Barbil. The third accused is a 17-year-old juvenile.

Police said, the victim who lives with her mother in Barbil town ekes out a living by selling vegetables in different markets. On Thursday, she had gone to Koira weekly market, around 30 km from Barbil town, to sell vegetables. On her way back home, the three intercepted her near Gurudwara Chowk at around 9.30 pm. She was forcibly dragged into an SUV parked nearby.

The miscreants gagged her and snatched Rs 13,000 cash which she had earned by selling vegetables on the day. She was then taken to Mundanala forest and gang-raped by the three accused the entire night. The woman’s ordeal continued the next day too. In the evening on June 4, she managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and reached home.

In fear of social stigma, the victim did not reveal the incident to anyone. However on Sunday, she gathered courage and reported the matter to Town police. Basing on her complaint, police started investigation and arrested the trio. The SUV used in kidnapping the woman was also seized.The juvenile was produced in a special court. The other two accused were produced in the district court and remanded to judicial custody.