STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

VIMSAR reserves 30 beds for patients

The dedicated beds will enable multidisciplinary treatment and easier mucormycosis directed therapy.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In view of the rising incidences of mucormycosis or black fungus in the State, authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla have decided to designate 30 beds entirely for the treatment of patients affected by the disease in three departments of the hospital. 

Director of VIMSAR, Dr Lalit Meher said  10 beds each in the ENT, Opthalmology and medicine departments of the hospital will be dedicated to the treatment of black fungus patients. “Separate beds will help in ensuring smooth treatment and proper care of the patients who will be admitted on the basis of the complication of their cases,” added Meher. Currently, 10 mucormycosis patients are undergoing treatment at the ENT department of hospital and their condition is stable with three undergoing surgery for debridement of the fungal mass. 

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Dr Lal Mohan Nayak said most of the mucormycosis patients show signs of nasal tract and ophthalmic tract involvement and general medicinal complications. The dedicated beds will enable multidisciplinary treatment and easier mucormycosis directed therapy. It will also help in preventing any superadded hospital acquired infection in them as most of the patients have severe immune-suppression. However, the hospital is still facing shortage of Amphotericin-B injection, which is life saving for the treatment of mucormycosis. 

“The injections are not available in abundance but we are receiving them from time to time along with looking for other sources to procure them. We will likely get adequate stocks by next week and have written to the government in this regard,” added Nayak. Sources said, the hospital had received 70 injections last week and those have already been administered. Although no confirmed deaths due to the infection has been reported in VIMSAR, a suspected mucormycosis patient had died in the hospital recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp