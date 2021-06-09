COVID-19: Rush at rural markets sparks transmission fear in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ahead of the Raja and Sabitri festivals, the district administration faces a daunting task of preventing rush at rural markets in Jagatsinghpur which continues to report more than 200 Covid cases on a daily basis.

Despite the high infections, the rural populace still remains complacent as safety norms are being violated with impunity at bazaars and haats in many areas.

District Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra’s had made frequent appeals to adhere to Covid guidelines but the markets continue to witness mad rush of people.

Sources said in a bid to make a quick buck, traders in large numbers have set up shops at Borikina bazaar, Darada bazaar and Paldhuabandha bazaar to sell fruits and dress materials which are in high demand among villagers for Sabitri and Raja festivals.

Similar chaotic scenes also prevail in Kujang bazaar, Balituta, Naugaon, Balikuda and Tirtol markets, sparking fears of transmission of the virus.

Sarita Behera of Kujang said, “The two festivals are meant for women but most of us are apprehensive of going to the market due to the rush at shops. There is every possibility of Covid spreading in the area as people continue to flout the mask use and social distancing norms.”

She further informed that as cloth shops are closed in urban areas, the rural traders are making bulk purchase of sarees and selling those in village markets where there are hardly any restrictions on doing business.

Sarpanch of Borikina panchayat in Balikuda Sadhu Charan Sahoo said in view of the crowding at markets, the local market is being shut down every Monday and Thursday in a bid to prevent transmission of virus.

Meanwhile, Collector Mohapatra has closed Kujang market with immediate effect until further orders after it was found that people and shopkeepers were not adhering to the safety guidelines.

On Tuesday, as many as 232 new Covid cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 19,389 in the district. So far, 49 Covid deaths have been officially reported in the district while unofficial toll is more than 150.