COVID patient in Odisha succumbs to stab injury

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 38-year-old Covid-19 patient who allegedly attempted suicide inside DRIEMS Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Tangi by slitting his throat with a knife four days back, succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Covid Hospital on Tuesday.

He was a resident of Devi Nagar under Banipada gram panchayat in Choudwar. The patient was admitted to the CCC on May 28 after testing positive for the virus.

He was scheduled to be discharged on Friday. Sources said though the mortality associated with self-stabbing wound was low, the patient succumbed while undergoing treatment in ICU at the Covid ward. 

Though the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is believed mental stress may have compelled him to take the extreme step. Sources said, the patient owns a cellphone shop at Kalinga Chowk which is closed due to lockdown.

Since it is a medico-legal case, the body has been preserved for postmortem that would be conducted on Wednesday, said SCB MCH Emergency Medical Officer Dr. Bhubanananda Moharana. An unnatural death case has been registered in Tangi police station.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

For representational purposes
