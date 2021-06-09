STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Mo Gaon Khata’ kicks off in Odisha

Ganjam administration on Tuesday, launched its ‘Mo Gaon Khata’ or organic manure production scheme.

Organic Manure

Organic Manure (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  To solve the solid waste management issues at gram panchayat level, Ganjam administration on Tuesday, launched its ‘Mo Gaon Khata’ or organic manure production scheme.

The project managed by the members of women SHGs under Mission Shakti, will have battery-operated vehicles for door-to-door collection of garbage and segregation of waste, said PD DRDA Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb.

The organic waste collected from the villages is then processed at the Micro Composting Centre (MCC) and converted into compost manure to help keep the environment clean and garbage-free besides providing farmers who are now turning their attention to organic farming, with manure.

The initiative has been started in 93 gram panchayats and completed in 50 others in the district, with a target of completing 100 panchayats by October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, added Bhausaheb.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the initiative is another step towards Mo Swabhiman Swacch Ganjam.

