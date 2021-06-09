STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

National Green Tribunal notice to Nayagarh Collector and DFO

A six-km long road from Balabhadrapur to Dhipmal is being constructed under the PMGSY and MGNREGA.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Collector and divisional forest officer (DFO), Nayagarh for construction of a road in forest area allegedly without obtaining any forest clearance. 

A petition seeking intervention against the work was filed by Hemanta Nayak of Gudupangi village in the district. According to the petition, a 65-acre patch of dense forest cover with diverse vegetation at Dadhinauti preserved and maintained by villagers of Gudupangi for years is alleged to be in peril due to construction of road through it.

A six-km long road from Balabhadrapur to Dhipmal is being constructed under the PMGSY and MGNREGA.

Around 600 metre stretch of the road will pass through the forest. The construction work has been undertaken without obtaining any forest clearance as required under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, the petition stated.

It also expressed apprehension that any development of road through the forest will open a floodgate for timber mafia and wildlife poachers, posing threat to the forest and wildlife.

Petitioner counsel Sankar Prasad Pani submitted that construction work has started without considering the availability of alternative non-forest land. 

NGT’s east zone bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) felt that the matter requires consideration and issued notices to the collector and DFO to file affidavits in response to the allegations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Nayagarh Nayagarh Collector
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp