Odia doctor in Australia donates 15 oxygen concentrators

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a noble gesture, an Australia-based doctor from Balangir has donated 15 oxygen concentrators to government-run Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here.

Dr Chittaranjan Joshi on Monday donated 15 O2 concentrators worth Rs 11 lakh to the district administration through Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana.

Hailing from Talpalipada in Balangir town, 47-year-old Dr Joshi had relocated to Australia in 2006.

He is currently working as a super specialist in critical care in Adelaide. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Collector Rana thanked Dr Joshi for his contribution.