STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Oxygen container on train leaks at Odisha's Kesinga station en route to Chennai

Sources said the loco pilot of the goods train that was carrying 10 containers from Rourkela spotted the leak when it arrived at Kesinga in Kalahandi district at about 2 am

Published: 09th June 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen container leaks at Kesinga railway station in Odisha's Kalahandi district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR: An oxygen container leaked at Kesinga railway station while being transported by train to Chennai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sources said the loco pilot of the goods train that was carrying 10 containers from Rourkela spotted the leak when it arrived at Kesinga in Kalahandi district at about 2 am.

He raised an alarm and informed the station master. A team of railway engineers and technicians from Rourkela rushed to the railway station to plug the leakage.

A seven-member team of the Odisha Fire Service led by Deputy Fire Officer (DFO) Sarat Chandra Mallick also reached Kesinga railway station.

Preliminary investigations revealed the leakage was reported in the sixth container possibly due to some technical issues with the container's valve.

"As the information on oxygen leakage reached, fire personnel and district officials rushed to Kesinga railway station to take stock of the situation. Technicians rectified the snags in the container," said Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek M.

The train left Kesinga railway station between 11.30 am and 12 noon after the container was repaired, said Mallick.

So far, at least 1541 tankers/containers carrying 28594.68 metric tonnes of medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts to 17 states and Union territories in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Oxygen
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp