Poor surveillance takes toll on lives in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lack of proper monitoring of health condition of Covid patients in home isolation by rapid response teams (RRTs) is allegedly taking toll on their lives in the district.

Though the administration had formed 42 RRTs to keep active surveillance on the patients who are in home care in the district, the teams have failed to do so.

Chitta Ranjan Rout of Podamarai village under Mahanga block has alleged that his 69-year-old father Paramananda Rout died in home isolation due to negligence in treatment.

Paramananda, a retired teacher, suddenly fell sick five days back following which he had rushed him to nearby Erakana PHC from where he was referred to Mahanga CHC for Covid test.

Paramananda tested positive on June 3 and his oxygen saturation level was not in normal range. The doctors at the hospital, however, advised him to remain in home isolation.

Chitta alleged that his father was forced to abide by the doctor’s advice even as there was a gradual deterioration in his condition. Worse, no health official turned up nor called to check his health condition.

“As a result, my father’s condition became critical on the fourth day. He died on Monday due to negligence of health officials,” Chitta alleged.

Medical officer in-charge of Mahanga CHC Dr Tanmay Behera, however, said the Covid patient was advised to go for treatment at designated Covid hospital (DCH). But, he opted for home care.

Local ASHA and anganwadi workers, who had visited the house, had reported that the patient’s condition was well, said Dr. Behera admitting that the RRT had not visited the house for following up.

“We will conduct a probe into the matter and take action against the RRT concerned,” he said. This is not an isolated case. Allegations about gross negligence on the part of RRTs are pouring in from different areas of the district.

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said the medical officers of all the CHCs and PHCs across the district have been instructed to closely monitor the functioning of RRTs in their areas and ensure proper examination of corona-infected persons in home isolation.