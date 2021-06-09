Provisioning of antibody cocktail and PegIFN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided for rationalisation of provisioning of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN) and Casirivimab and Imdevimab (antibody cocktail) drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Following the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India, the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd has procured 1000 doses of PegIFN and 800 doses of antibody cocktail.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra has directed Superintendents of all MCHs and CDMOs for regulated use of the drugs only by the prescribing physicians strictly complying to the indication and requirement under Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) regulations.