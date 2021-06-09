STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready workforce, infra for third wave: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to officials

The Odisha government has also decided to start a fourth sero survey in Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts from June 15 with focus on children. 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will train 1,114 doctors and 1,036 staff nurses, starting from community health centres to medical colleges and hospitals, in paediatric care as it readies workforce to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic that is believed to target the children.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually to review the Covid situation in the State.

Referring to expert opinion on children becoming more vulnerable in the third wave, the Chief Minister asked officials to be fully prepared with hospital beds, medicines and equipment to tackle the situation from now onwards. He asked them to start advance preparation based on the recommendations of the Technical Task Force Committee and increase vaccination from 1.5 lakh daily now to three lakh.

Additional Chief Secretary Health  PK Mohapatra informed that 3,000 general beds, 2,390 isolation beds and 610 intensive care unit (ICU) beds have been kept ready to tackle the possible third wave.

Besides, the government has also decided to start a fourth sero survey in Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts from June 15 with focus on children. 

Mohapatra said that 68 per cent of beds in Covid hospitals are vacant now as 86 per cent of the patients are being treated in home isolation. He said that the State has sufficient oxygen supply and stock of medicines.
Till now, the State has completed 83,62,105 doses of vaccination. 

The meeting was informed that second dose vaccination of all people in the 45+ age group and first dose vaccination of all persons in the 18-44 age group will be completed by July 15.

The Chief Minister said that though the situation has somewhat improved, the State is not fully out of the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.

There should be strict implementation of all Covid guidelines with the cooperation of people because of several festivals in the coming days, he added.

He said that the government is considering to start the unlock process in districts where the infection rate is coming down.

He held discussions with the district collectors of Rayagada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Puri and municipal commissioners of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack where the positivity rate is still high.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra informed the meeting that there has not been any increase in positive cases in cyclone Yaas-affected districts.

