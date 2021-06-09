STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students, athletes travelling abroad to get Covishield

The Health department has asked all districts to administer Covishield to those who are set to travel abroad as the vaccine is approved by the WHO.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine.

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students and athletes set to travel abroad can get Covishield doses in a gap of 28 days instead of mandated 84 days as the Union Health Ministry had relaxed norms following requests from different quarters.

The State government has directed districts and municipal corporations to make special arrangements for the persons intending to undertake international travel for education, employment and sports events. They have been asked to designate a competent authority in each district for according permission.

“The competent authority will verify the genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to admission offers or formal communications for continuing their education, interview calls for a job or offer letters for taking up employment, and nomination to participate in sports events,” said an official. 

Meanwhile, the Health department has asked all districts to administer Covishield to those who are set to travel abroad as the vaccine is approved by the WHO.

While the vaccine is available in all districts, arrangements have been made at two places for the beneficiaries from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

They can also take Covishield vaccine at CMC Kalyan Mandap at Gopalpur, Cuttack or at PN College, Khurda from 10 am to 2 pm on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

