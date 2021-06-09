Third wave: Odisha government to set up separate paediatric wing at COVID facilities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic that may affect children, the state government is set to create separate wings for paediatric cases in the existing COVID hospitals. The decision comes following the recommendation of the technical committee headed by the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) as strict isolation of children is not possible in general wards.

All collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendent of medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs) and CDMOs have been asked to make advance preparations including reservation of 15 per cent ICU beds.

Of around 10,736 general beds and 4,072 ICU/HDU beds in the existing COVID hospitals, 1,610 general and 610 ICU/HDU beds will be kept ready for children. Considering a daily caseload of around 10,000 during the next wave, the Health department has projected the requirement of general beds to be 2,850 and asked officials to make arrangements.

This apart, all district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) and sub-divisional hospitals will have to earmark at least 10 beds for isolation of the suspected cases and take steps for transfer of the symptomatic patients to COVID care facilities.

At CHC level, two to four beds will be kept ready as isolation beds for management of suspected cases until the patients get transferred to appropriate facilities. Breast feeding corner will be established in all the dedicated COVID facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said officials have been advised to keep sufficient stocks of the medicine, consumables and medical oxygen for the purpose. "In areas where caseload is expected to be high, establishment of standalone pediatric COVID care facilities will be considered," he said.

While the State has 454 paediatric specialists and 94 PG students, 1114 more doctors and 1036 staff nurses will be trained for paediatric care by the COVID-19 capacity building team. Superintendent of Sardar Vallavbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) has been directed to explore the possibility of creation of a dedicated COVID block.

