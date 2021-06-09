STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Unscheduled power cuts leave Rourkela denizens sweating

Former RDCC president Biren Senapati said almost all localities in RMC limits are facing a minimum of 3-4 hours of power cut at a time.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Residents of the Steel City have run out of patience with the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) over long spell of unscheduled power cuts and tripping woes.

Stuck indoors due to the Covid lockdown, people are facing a torrid time in absence of electricity as power cuts are occurring for 3-4 hours at a stretch amid the hot and humid weather conditions.

The suffering compounds when there are outages even during the night. Adding to the miseries is frequent tripping.

A delegation of Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) recently met TPWODL superintending engineer AN Meher and demanded immediate corrective measures. On Monday, a delegation of BJP also met the discom’s executive engineer over the same issue.  

Former RDCC president Biren Senapati said almost all localities in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits are facing a minimum of 3-4 hours of power cut at a time.

“Sometimes, it goes beyond five hours. The Rourkela Industrial Estate faced power cut from 5 am to 11 am on Tuesday with tripping for at least 50 times. When TPWODL replaced WESCO, consumers had hoped for quality power supply. However, the power supply scenario has turned worse despite the recent tariff hike,” he claimed.

 The superintending engineer blamed the outages on damage to power lines during rains and thunderstorm and for regular maintenance works, Senapati said adding, “The claims are untrue as power disruptions are happening regularly without rains or thunderstorm.” 

Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) president and former chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela municipality Ramesh Chandra Bal said court work was affected on Tuesday due to power failure for two and a half hours.

On the day, a portion of the posh Civil Township went without power from 3 am to 7 am and again from 8 am to 10 am.

The authorities attributed it to damage to overhead wires from rain and storm and subsequent maintenance work. Informing that RMC areas require about 80-85 mega watt (MW) power daily, TPWODL sources said the outages and tripping are happening due to power overload. Comments of TPWODL superintending engineer Meher are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela Municipal Corporation Odisha Power Cut Rourkela Power Cut
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp