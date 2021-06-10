STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID spread, poor testing ails Kankadahada

Lack of testing facilities has added to the concerns of Kankadahada residents who are now witnessing a steep surge in Covid-19 infections in the block.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

While positive cases are being reported daily from the tribal-dominated block on a daily basis, the health administration is yet to ramp up testing facilities, leading to resentment among the residents.  

Last year, the Covid situation was normal in Kankadahada which is surrounded by dense forests. But the second wave of the pandemic has caught the administration on the wrong foot as more than 100 positive cases have been reported in the region so far. On Wednesday, as many as 15 new cases were detected.

Locals alleged that despite repeated requests, no mobile team is reaching the villages for testing. Many people suffer from flu like symptoms but are forced to stay at home as there are no facilities for tests.

The nearest hospital is at Mahavir Road but it lacks testing facilities. Those owning vehicles are able to reach Parjang hospital for tests by covering around 24 km, they informed.

A 100-bed Covid care centre has been readied at Kankadahada Adarsh Vidyalaya with oxygen facilities. But it is yet to open due to delay in deployment of medical staff. 

Chief district medical officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra blamed lack of manpower for inadequate tests and delay in opening of the Covid care centre.

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said the Covid care centre will be opened soon and admitted that more testing and early treatment is the need of the hour in Kankadahada.

On the day, Dhenkanal reported 291 fresh Covid cases. The district currently has 3,021 active cases. 

