STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP MLAs in Odisha demand use of Local Area Development fund for health infrastructure

Under the existing guidelines, MLAs are allowed to spend Rs 50 lakh from their LAD fund for distribution of masks in their constituencies.

Published: 10th June 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in rural areas and speculations of a possible third wave likely to impact the children more, the BJP legislators on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a flexible Covid guideline to use more money from the Local Area Development (LAD) fund of MLAs for strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Speaker SN Patro, 10 BJP MLAs said the State government has started preparation to combat a possible third wave of the pandemic, which, experts anticipated may affect most to the children.

The government was seen seriously lacking in the first and second phase of the pandemic in creating facilities at primary and secondary healthcare level for treatment of Covid patients.

The health infrastructure in PHCs, CHCs and sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) is far from the desired level to handle the third wave when the probability of coronavirus becoming more virulent is high, they said.

“It is in this context we the BJP legislators request the government and the Speaker of the Assembly to consider our demand for bringing necessary amendments in the Covid guidelines to allow us to use the MLALAD fund for developing health infrastructure in rural areas for providing better health services to the people in a sustainable manner,” the memorandum said.

The MLAs also requested the government to give them greater degree of freedom for use of the fund towards opening more isolation centres, special Covid care rooms for children, upgrading beds in the hospitals with oxygen and ventilator facility, providing ventilator ambulance to rural hospitals and purchase of medical equipment and kits, and setting up oxygen plants at SDHs and CHCs.

Under the existing guidelines, MLAs are allowed to spend Rs 50 lakh from their LAD fund for distribution of masks in their constituencies.

Earlier, six BJP MLAs had also given a memorandum to the Chief Minister requesting to strengthen infrastructure of sub-centres, PHCs and CHCs in rural areas, set up at least 20 beds in each CHC and appointment of doctors and other paramedic staff wherever there are vacancies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha BJP Local Area Development
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp