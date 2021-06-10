Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces package for cyclone Yaas-hit farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a package for farmers affected by Cyclone Yaas which hit the coastal districts on May 26.

He assured farmers that steps will be taken to expedite preparation of crop cutting report so that claims of farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Phasal Bima Yojana will be settled quickly.

The package includes provision of input subsidy for small and marginal farmers who suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or more and conversion of their short term loans to mid-term loans. Besides, he also announced subsidy worth Rs 20 crore on farm equipment for the affected farmers.

Small and marginal farmers of unirrigated areas will get input subsidy of Rs 6,800 per hectare. Similarly, in irrigated areas farmers will get input subsidy of Rs 13,500 per hectare. For all weather crops like mango, cashew nut, coconut and kewra, the input subsidy for crop loss has been fixed at Rs 18,000 per hectare.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), minimum input subsidy for all weather and other crops have been fixed at Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 respectively.

Similarly, affected farmers will get 25 per more subsidy for 2021 Kharif crop along with one lakh quintal certified paddy seeds. The subsidy amount will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of affected farmers.

As per the package, an incentive of Rs 1,500 per hectare will be provided to farmers who had adopted modern farm techniques. The incentive will be available for 36,000 acres of land where modern farm techniques were adopted in cultivation.

Similarly, money for purchase of insecticide and pesticide for 60,000 acres will be directly credited to the accounts of farmers as per requirement.

The CMO maintained that 2000 pumpsets and 3000 sprayers will be provided to farmers in the affected areas in 50 per cent subsidised rates. Similarly, farmers of Balasore and Bhadrak districts where saline inundation damaged crop in a large area, Rs 750 per hectare will be provided for nutrient management and soil ameliorants for 10,000 hectares. Besides, 125 betel cultivators will be provided Rs 15,000 each through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Besides, 50 mushroom cultivation units will be provided Rs 40,000 each.

The package also includes compensation loss of livestock by the farmers. Farmers who have lost milch cows and buffaloes will get Rs 30,000 each such animals for maximum three and Rs 20,000 per non-milch animals for maximum three. Fishermen will get Rs 4100 for repair of their boat and Rs 2100 per damaged net. Besides, Rs 9600 will be given for fully damaged boats.

Affected pisci-culture farmers will get input subsidy of Rs12,200 and Rs 8,200 per hectare for restoration fish and fish seed farms respectively. Handloom and handicraft workers will be provided Rs 4100 for purchase of damaged equipment and another Rs 4100 for purchase of raw materials.

The package announced that eligible beneficiaries will be provided assistance as per State Disaster Relief Fund/National Disaster Relief Fund for rebuilding their houses damaged in the cyclone.

