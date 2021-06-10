STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Liquid Medical Oxygen plants in seven districts

Referring to the uncertainty about the COVID, CM Naveen Patnaik said Odisha will have to remain prepared for the future.

Published: 10th June 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants in seven districts besides, inaugurating several facilities to boost health infrastructure in the State.

The cost of the LMO plants and other health facilities has been estimated at Rs 29.41 crore. The LMO plants each estimated at Rs 75 lakh will come up at Fakir Mohan MCH in Balasore, Sahid Laxman Nayak MCH in Koraput, Bhima Bhoi MCH in Balangir, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla, SCB MCH in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and district headquarters hospital, Nabarangpur. He also inaugurated an RT-PCR test laboratory at Nabarangpur.

The health facilities inaugurated by the Chief Minister included a centre of excellence in pulmonary medicine department at SCB MCH, an additional community health centre (CHC) at Balasore with assistance from World Health Organisation, dengue and diarrhoea wards and a blood separator unit at Balasore MCH.

The Chief Minister said necessity of LMO was felt during the second wave of the Covid-19. Stating that there has been no problem in supply, he said Odisha provided oxygen to 17 states to fight the pandemic. 

Referring to the uncertainty about the Covid-19 virus, the Chief Minister said the State will have to remain prepared for the future.

He urged the people to remain watchful during Sabitri Brata and Raja festival by adhering to all the Covid guidelines. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the government has till now opened RT-PCR test laboratories in 17 districts.

