Odisha Police recover Rs 4.3 lakh in fraud case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police recovered Rs 4.3 lakh of a victim of cyber fraud. Police said the complainant, Biswa Ranjan Biswal of Pattamundai in Kendrapara district, had come in contact with two persons who claimed to be brokers and they asked him to invest in shares to get huge profits.

"They demanded charges for their services and the victim paid the total money periodically in their account. He informed the matter to cyber help desk on May 29," said a police officer.

The officials then blocked the amount from the fraudster's account, recovered the money and handed it over to the victim.