Procurement delay leaves Kandhamal haldi farmers off colour

While KASAM procures turmeric from farmers at Rs 60 a kg, the farmers are selling the produce to local traders at prices as low as Rs 30 - Rs 35 a kg.

A farmer readying his turmeric for processing in Kandhamal district.

A farmer readying his turmeric for processing in Kandhamal district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI:  There could not have been anything worse than the pandemic-induced lockdown for more than 50,000 farmers who grow the most sought after Kandhamal turmeric in the district.

With a bumper harvest, just as the farmers were eyeing a recoup from economic losses of last year, their hopes got crashed this year too with lockdown delaying the procurement. Kandhamal Haldi had received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. 

The procurement done by the government registered cooperative society Kandhamal Apex Species Association for Marketing (KASAM) usually begins in the month of May.

This year, with the process yet to start, the farmers have already started selling the spice at  lesser prices.

Sources said, due to a favourable climatic condition, the farmers this year have reaped a bumper harvest by cultivating turmeric over 25,000 hectare (ha) in the district that alone produces around 26,000 metric tonne (MT) of the spice annually.  

While KASAM procures turmeric from farmers at Rs 60 a kg, the farmers are selling the produce to local traders at prices as low as Rs 30 - Rs 35 a kg.

Usually, turmeric cultivation begins in April and harvest takes place between December and March. The roots are then boiled and dried in sunlight after which sale starts in mid-May. Under normal circumstances, manually processed turmeric fetches Rs 60 a kg.

But due to the lockdown, farmers from Daringbadi block said they are selling to local traders at throwaway prices.  

“The second wave hit during the procurement season. Those in need of money have no choice but to sell the turmeric at almost half the price,” said Haribandhu Kanhor, a turmeric farmer from Phiringia block. 

Apart from low and delayed procurement during pandemic, turmeric cultivators in the district have also alleged that KASAM has not revised the base prices since 2017-18.

Contacted, secretary of KASAM SK Patnaik said, ”Usually we procure 1,000-1,200 MT of turmeric from local farmers. But last year, due to the first Covid wave, KASAM procured 850 MT from 12,000 farmers and managed to sell around 600 MT.”

The procurement target for this year will be fixed after the pandemic situation normalises, he added.

