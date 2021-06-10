STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stranded in lockdown, Madhya Pradesh bangle sellers starve in Odisha

Sources said petty traders from MP including women and children come to Jagatsinghpur every year to earn some money during Raja and Sabitri festivals.

Stranded traders from Madhya Pradesh showing their unsold bangles.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  As many as 40 persons from Madhya Pradesh have been stranded at Krushak bazaar in Jagatsinghpur town without food and money since the lockdown came into force last month. The MP natives had come to Jagatsinghpur in January to sell bangles and bracelets in rural areas.

After the government imposed lockdown to contain the second Covid wave, their business came to a grinding halt and they were stuck at Krushak bazaar due to restrictions on outdoor movement.

Left with no money, they are now starving without adequate food and anxiously waiting for the restrictions to ease so that they can return home.

They visit door to door in rural areas and sell their wares. Saroj Singh (45) said, “Our business has taken a severe beating due to the ongoing lockdown. We are unable to sell our wares due to the restrictions. All our savings have been exhausted and we are spending our days in misery. Every night we go to bed with empty stomach due to shortage of money.”

Wife of another trader Anamita Bai said they are in a pathetic situation as there is neither food not shelter.

“Our children are the worst sufferers. Without any ration, we are unable to feed them. All of us want to go home but bus and train services have been suspended. Besides, we don’t have money left to pay the fare. No one has come forward to help us during these difficult times,” she lamented.

The traders and their family members live in makeshift camps set up inside Krushak bazaar. Anamita said many women are sleeping on footpath due to lack of space.

“We request the district administration to provide us food and shelter till the lockdown is lifted,” she pleaded.

Executive Officer of Jagatsinghpur Municipality Ashok Karan said the authorities had provided relief to these traders during Cyclone Yaas. However, he admitted that they have been left to fend for themselves thereafter.

