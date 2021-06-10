STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tea seller’s wife appeals to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to save ailing husband

Tukuna Nayak was the sole breadwinner of the family which comprises two daughters, an elderly mother besides Sarita.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tukuna Nayak with family members at his house in Mathili.

Tukuna Nayak with family members at his house in Mathili. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Family members of a poor tea vendor of Mathili village, whose kidneys are damaged, have requested financial assistance from the State government for his treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Tukuna Nayak was selling tea in Mathili to sustain his family of four till he fell sick four months back. After necessary medical tests, it was found that both his kidneys were damaged due to a chronic disease.

Wife Sarita said, “I took my husband to hospitals at Koraput, Jeypore and Berhampur for treatment but to no avail. The doctors at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) advised  dialysis for him twice a week.”

Tukuna was the sole breadwinner of the family which comprises two daughters, an elderly mother besides Sarita. After he was detected with a kidney ailment, the family is unable to fend for itself. 

“For dialysis, a pipe has been attached to his neck. But the doctors have told us that there are chances he might catch infection if the dialysis pipe is not removed from his neck soon. For that, we have been advised to go to SCB. But we don’t have money to go there and afford the treatment expenses,” she said.

“I request Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to save us by providing financial assistance for treatment of my husband,” Sarita added.

