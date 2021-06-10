Three IGPs in Odisha transferred

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre at the senior level.

According to a notification by the Home department, Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Eastern Range, Balasore has been transferred and posted as IGP, Prisons while 2002 batch IPS officer Narasingha Bhol, IGP, Northern Range, Sambalpur has been posted as IGP, Central Range, Cuttack.

Himanshu Kumar Lal, IGP, Prisons has been posted as IGP, Eastern Range, Balasore. On repatriation from Central deputation, Deepak Kumar has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Northern Range, Sambalpur. Besides, two senior OPS officers have been posted as SPs of Deogarh and Railways, Cuttack.