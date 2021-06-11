Chaos marks 'Mahaprasad' sale in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Covid guidelines were thrown to the wind as Puri district administration’s decision to sell ‘Mahaprasad’ through counters at the Sri Jagannath Temple gates led to chaos with hundreds of devotees creating ruckus over unavailability of ‘abhada’ on Thursday.

Noisy scenes were witnessed near the temple as angry devotees shouted slogans, leading to commotion in the area. During the ruckus, social distancing norms were thrown to the wind as devotees brazenly violated the Covid safety guidelines.

The situation did not improve as thousands of devotees were found waiting for ‘Mahaprasad’ at both the temple gates till late in the evening.

Anticipating a huge rush of devotees for ‘Mahaprasad’ on the occasion of Sabitri festival, the Puri administration had put in place elaborate plans.

Members of Suar and Mahasuar nijog were asked to provide ‘Mahaprasad’ to the devotees through North and South gates of the temple.

As per arrangements, the devotees deposited money with the nijog for Mahaprasad and were handed out tokens. Sources said, the nijog failed to deliver the ‘Mahaprasad’ in adequate quantity to token-holders after the first bhoga in the afternoon.

Enraged, the devotees shouted slogans, leading to noisy scenes in the area. Many had to wait till the ‘sandhya bhoga’ to get their share of the ‘Mahaprasad.’

All the tall claims of the administration to enforce Covid norms fell flat as a result. Even police deployment did not yield any result.

“The district administration should not have made any announcement at all during the lockdown. Once there was an announcement for sale, it was difficult to control when adequate amount of “Mahaprasad’ could not be supplied on time,” said a district official.