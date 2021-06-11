STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chaos marks 'Mahaprasad' sale in Puri

Members of Suar and Mahasuar nijog were asked to provide ‘Mahaprasad’ to the devotees through North and South gates of the temple.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees waiting for Mahaprasad near Sri Jagannath Temple.

Devotees waiting for Mahaprasad near Sri Jagannath Temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Covid guidelines were thrown to the wind as Puri district administration’s decision to sell ‘Mahaprasad’ through counters at the Sri Jagannath Temple gates led to chaos with hundreds of devotees creating ruckus over unavailability of ‘abhada’ on Thursday.

Noisy scenes were witnessed near the temple as angry devotees shouted slogans, leading to commotion in the area. During the ruckus, social distancing norms were thrown to the wind as devotees brazenly violated the Covid safety guidelines.

The situation did not improve as thousands of devotees were found waiting for ‘Mahaprasad’ at both the temple gates till late in the evening.

Anticipating a huge rush of devotees for ‘Mahaprasad’ on the occasion of Sabitri festival, the Puri administration had put in place elaborate plans.

Members of Suar and Mahasuar nijog were asked to provide ‘Mahaprasad’ to the devotees through North and South gates of the temple.

As per arrangements, the devotees deposited money with the nijog for Mahaprasad and were handed out tokens. Sources said, the nijog failed to deliver the ‘Mahaprasad’ in adequate quantity to token-holders after the first bhoga in the afternoon.

Enraged, the devotees shouted slogans, leading to noisy scenes in the area. Many had to wait till the ‘sandhya bhoga’ to get their share of the ‘Mahaprasad.’

All the tall claims of the administration to enforce Covid norms fell flat as a result. Even police deployment did not yield any result.

“The district administration should not have made any announcement at all during the lockdown. Once there was an announcement for sale, it was difficult to control when adequate amount of “Mahaprasad’ could not be supplied on time,” said a district official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Sri Jagannath Temple Odisha
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp