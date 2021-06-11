Civic bodies on alert to avoid waterlogging in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday sent a checklist to all civic bodies and asked district collectors to verify their preparedness to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding.

With IMD predicting heavy rain till June 14, the collectors were asked to check whether the civic bodies have identified spots vulnerable to waterlogging and if clogged drains were desilted.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept its engineering and field teams on high alert, informed Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Pump sets have been commissioned at Gayatri Vihar, Malianta Tank Lane Laxmisagar, Hansapal Behera Sahi, Sriram City and Nayapalli Behera Sahi.

Other areas will be covered beforehand and Zonal Deputy Commissioners are on alert to review the preparatory work in their respective zones, said officials.