COVID-19: 11 districts turn green zone in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the positive rate is on a declining trend, the new cases saw a jump as 6,097 more people tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours against 5,896 cases two days back.

The number of fatalities also rose to 44 as compared to 43 a day before. Of the new cases, 3,446 were reported from quarantine and rest 2,651 detected during contact tracing.

After a day’s break, the infection in Khurda crossed 1,000 mark again as the district reported the maximum 1,017 cases followed by Cuttack (647), Jajpur (434), Balasore (392), Mayurbhanj (297), Angul (295), Puri (291) and Kendrapara (253). In a good sign, 11 districts have turned to green zone as the active cases came down below 1,000. The districts included six from western Odisha.

Among eight districts with high active cases, Khurda ranked one with 9,014 cases. The State had conducted 69,638 tests including 23,847 through RT-PCR.

The test positivity rate (TPR) slightly rose to 8.7 pc indicating that it may go further up if testing is accelerated. Health department sources said the TPR in 11 districts was below five pc and it was more than 10 pc in 10 districts that mostly fell in the coastal region.