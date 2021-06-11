STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Flood fear keeps Odisha government on toes

The IMD has predicted incessant rainfall in Odisha in next couple of days in the wake of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Engineers of coastal districts have been asked to inspect the weak points and take necessary precautionary measures.

Engineers of coastal districts have been asked to inspect the weak points and take necessary precautionary measures.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the IMD predicting heavy rainfall in next few days triggering fear of flash floods, the Water Resources department on Thursday directed officers of vulnerable districts to keep a close watch on weak river embankments.

After a review meeting on flood preparedness by Principal Secretary of the department Anu Garg, Chief Engineer Jyotirmaya Rath said as many as 20 river embankments are reported to be weak.

Engineers of coastal districts have been asked to inspect the weak points and take necessary precautionary measures, he added.

Rath said there is no immediate threat as water level is below normal in all reservoirs. However, the possibility of flash floods in coastal districts cannot be ruled out if there will be heavy rains.

Men, materials and machineries have been mobilised to areas where the river embankments are weak and there is high possibility of inundation of rain or flood water. Control rooms have been opened which would work round the clock, he said.

The IMD has predicted incessant rainfall in the State in next couple of days in the wake of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal.

Senior BJP leader and former Revenue Minister Manmohan Samal who has been touring cyclone Yaas-affected areas of Bhadrak district told TNIE that major river embankments in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara districts are not properly maintained in the last 10-12 years. Though huge funds have been allocated every year, the same is siphoned off by a contractors-engineers-politicans nexus, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Floods Odisha Flash Floods
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp