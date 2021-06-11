STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HIV+ve people remain outside vaccine radar in Odisha

HIV infection was one of the 20 criteria of comorbid people listed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to be vaccinated on a priority basis from March 1.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People living with HIV (PLHIV) may have an increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and fatal outcomes, but they seem to be out of the Odisha government’s vaccination radar.

Despite high comorbid condition, most of the HIV patients have not been administered Covid-19 vaccine due to lack of coordination between Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) and anti-retroviral treatment (ART) centres.

The State has nearly 22,000 PLHIV including children below 18 years who have been enrolled in 15 ART and Facility Integrated ART (FI-ART) centres at different DHHs and MCHs in the State. 

While different social organisations working for the section claimed that less than five per cent (pc) among them have been vaccinated so far, the OSACS, which is supposed to facilitate the vaccination of PLHIV on a priority basis, does not have any data on the inoculation of the most vulnerable community.

The National AIDS Control Organisation had also asked all states to ensure that all eligible PLHIV, irrespective of CD4 count and viral load, are vaccinated for protecting themselves against Covid and also to limit the spread of the disease to their contacts, including family members, friends and co-workers. 

“But there is no initiative from OSACS for vaccination of HIV people. The office does not know how many among them have received single or double-dose,” said a representative of the PLHIV community and an executive committee member of OSACS quoting an RTI reply.

The HIV positive people, most of whom are from the weaker sections of the society, alleged that the State nodal agency has been giving a deaf ear to their pleas for the last three months, though by now all of them should have taken both the doses of the vaccines.

HIV infection was one of the 20 criteria of comorbid people listed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to be vaccinated on a priority basis from March 1.

Instead of facilitating smooth vaccination, the OSACS allegedly preferred to sit idle after writing a couple of letters to ART centres to issue comorbidity certificates to beneficiaries.

Though OSACS Project Director Dr Sanjukta Sahoo claimed that some PLHIV people are yet to get vaccines as they are not coming forward and ART centres delayed issuing comorbidity certificates, her letter to the Director of Family Welfare tells a different tale.     

The June 8 letter stated: “There are around 20,000 PLHIV active on ART care. Necessary steps may be taken to ensure all eligible beneficiaries complete the schedule of Covid-19 vaccination.”

Reacting to the letter, the representative said the PLHIV people have been issued green cards and instead of forcing them to collect comorbidity certificates, they should have been vaccinated on production of the card as proof.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PLHIV HIV Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp