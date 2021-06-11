STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Members of Unit-VI Alumni Trust seek Odisha government's clarification

The Trust had urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to cancel the proposal in larger interest of students.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Unit-VI Alumni Trust and State-level parents association on Thursday appealed the Odisha government to come out with a notification on cancellation of the proposal to allot school land to the IAS officers’ association for construction of a transit house. 

Managing Trustee Mahendranath Nayak said though they have come to know from media reports that the General Administration department’s proposal to allot 1.5 acre land out of 3.730 acre meant for Unit-VI Boys High School to IAS officers’ association has been cancelled by the government, they are yet to receive any official communication in this regard. 

He said, “We came to know about the move at a time when the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) was making attempt to acquire the school land for construction of a vending zone.” 

The Trust in January had approached the Civil Judge (Senior Division) Court, Bhubaneswar against the move of BDA.

The court had asked both the parties to maintain status quo. In April, the BDA also moved the Court of the District Judge in this matter which is still sub-judice, he said.

Surprisingly, the School and Mass Education department has remained silent on the matter. Members of the Trust and parents association alleged that as the matter is linked to top officials, the department is not intervening in the issue.

Earlier, the Trust had urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to cancel the proposal in larger interest of students. 

While the department officials couldn’t be reached for their comments, Khurda district education officer Bandana Mohapatra said, "We have not received any communication on the development from the higher authorities."

