Odisha: Section 144 in black granite quarries at Aruha hillock

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a bid to prevent illegal stone quarrying and mining, district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in black granite quarries at Aruha hillock under Dharmasala tehsil in Jajpur on Thursday.

The decision came in the wake of allegations that the mines are operating without valid documents and environmental clearance.

The district authorities have also restricted unauthorised movement of vehicles and entry of individuals to the Aruha hillock area without the permission of the authorities concerned. Similarly, extraction of black stones, loading from the quarry have also been banned, the officials said.

“We have directed the crusher owners to maintain a register of the vehicles engaged in the transportation of minor minerals along with installation of CCTV cameras on their premises to monitor movement of vehicles,” said Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

The lessees have been also directed to give prior intimation regarding the vehicles to be engaged in their respective units for transportation works, said Rathore, adding that earlier, administration had sealed around 200 crusher units running illegally in Dharmasala tehsil areas.

Many black stone quarries in the Dharmasala area allegedly operate without the consent of the Forest Department and district administration authorities.

Several quarries have earlier been sealed by the administration as the lessees did not comply to rules. The illegal quarries used to plunder natural resources and cause serious environmental pollution along with depletion of ground water level in many nearby villages, causing risk to the human settlement in and around the areas.