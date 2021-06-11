Rath Yatra ban: Blow for priests, craftsmen

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The State government’s decision to ban Rath Yatra at all places in the State except Puri has shattered the hopes of priests and craftsmen who expected to revive their fortunes during the annual festival.

The government took the decision on Thursday in view of the prevailing Covid situation in the State. With this, Rath Yatra will not be held at the famous Baladevjew temple at Kendrapara, popularly known as Tulasi Khetra, for the second consecutive year.

The nine-day festival was also cancelled last year. Sarat Suar, a priest in Baladevjew temple, said, “Rath Yatra is the main source of our income as many devotees attend the festival. After suffering losses last year, we were hoping to revive our fortunes this time. However, the second Covid wave has dashed all our hopes.”

The ban has also left local craftsmen worried. Kamartakhani village near the 300-year-old Baladevjew temple is famous for its wood and clay crafts. Around 20 families make hundreds of wooden and clay images of the Trinity besides horses, elephants and dolls. This apart, the village is also known for its exquisite fibre craft and masks.

A large number of devotees visit Kamartakhani every year during Rath Yatra and purchase these craft items from the artisans. But now, the craftsmen have been left in the lurch due to cancellation of the annual festival.

Showing his crafts stocked in his house, Bikali Moharana (74), an artisan of Kamarakhandi, said, "Our fate now hangs in balance. This age-old occupation has been a source of our livelihood since the time of our ancestors. Last year, we incurred heavy losses due to Covid-19 and this year too, our plight will remain the same."

Executive officer of Baladevjew temple managing committee Balabhadra Patri said, “We had recently decided to purchase timber from Keonjhar Forest department to start construction work of the chariot. Now, we have cancelled our plans.”