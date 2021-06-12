STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik announces COVID package for Western Odisha

Naveen Patnaik announced another package of Rs 25 crore for management of COVID situation in western Odisha districts.

Published: 12th June 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced another package of Rs 25 crore for management of Covid situation in western Odisha districts.

He also dedicated medical equipment worth Rs 25 crore purchased by Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) for treatment of Covid patients, at a virtual meeting here.

The equipment were purchased with funds announced by the Chief Minister for Western Odisha districts last month. 

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), ventilators, oxygen pipe lines, auto analysers, Complete Blood Count (CSC) analysers and oximeters have been purchased to further strengthen medical infrastructure in the Western Odisha districts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The districts to be benefited are Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Sonepur and Sundargarh. 

The Chief Minister expected that with the cooperation from all sections, the State will be able to come out from the Covid-19 crisis.

Stating that the situation is slowly improving in Western Odisha districts, the Chief Minister appreciated the cooperation from the people which made this possible.

He also thanked the doctors, health workers, anganwadi and ASHA karmis for selfless and sincere work in tackling the second wave of the pandemic.

He expected that the situation would improve further in the coming days. Stating that every life is precious, the Chief Minister said that all should work to ensure that every Covid patient will get the best treatment. Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathy was present.

