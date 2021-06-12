Congress workers in Odisha protest fuel price hike

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BARIPADA: Protesting the fuel price hike by the Centre, Congress workers staged demonstration in front of different petrol pumps in Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday.

In Koraput’s Kotpad block, the party workers picketed in front of fuel pumps and shouted slogans against the Central government. They demanded immediate rollback of the price hike. Similarly in Mayurbhanj, Congress workers held symbolic protests at various petrol pumps.

District Congress committee president Hemanta Das said the fuel price hike has added to the miseries of people who are already reeling under Covid restrictions.