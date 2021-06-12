STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cultivator of ‘food forest’, Prof Radhamohan no more

Eminent environmentalist Prof Radhamohan passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 12th June 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Radhamohan

Prof Radhamohan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent environmentalist Prof Radhamohan passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The 77-year-old former professor of economics was under treatment for bronchial asthma for the last few days.

Prof Radhamohan and his daughter Sabarmatee were awarded India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, last year along for their contribution to the field of agriculture.

They had transformed 36 acres of a degraded land in Nayagarh district into a ‘food forest’, as was called by Prof Radhamohan, through soil and water conservation techniques.

The ‘food forest’ now has over 1,000 species of plants, 500 varieties of rice and supports a seed bank with 700 indigenous varieties of seeds. Besides, he had started Sambhav, a resource centre for farmers across the country, to exchange seeds and train them in organic farming.

Born in Rangani Patna village in Nayagarh, Prof Radhamohan was an eminent academic and teacher. An economics professor who retired as principal of SCS College at Puri in 2001, he was appointed as the first State Information Commissioner (SIC) in 2005.

He demitted the office of SIC in 2008 and continued to work for various government bodies as a member including State Planning Board, Watershed Mission, Task Force on Education and NSS Evaluation Committee and State Pollution Control Board. He also initiated work at the grassroots for establishment of schools and colleges besides, being actively involved in environment safety, agriculture and gender justice.

For his work on environment, the United Nations Environment Programme had conferred ‘The Global Roll of Honour’ on him. The Odisha government awarded him the highest civilian award ‘Utkal  Seva Samman’ for dedicated public service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan condoled his demise. 

Cultivator of ‘food forest’ Prof Radhamohan passes away 

“Prof Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," tweeted the Prime Minister. 

The Chief Minister said Prof Radhamohan as an economist-turned-environmentalist had made a distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming.

Pradhan said his commitment to environmental change, especially through organic farming, and his commitment to environmental protection will always be remembered. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Satya Nagar crematorium with full State honours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Radhamohan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp