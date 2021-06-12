Cultivator of ‘food forest’, Prof Radhamohan no more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent environmentalist Prof Radhamohan passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The 77-year-old former professor of economics was under treatment for bronchial asthma for the last few days.

Prof Radhamohan and his daughter Sabarmatee were awarded India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, last year along for their contribution to the field of agriculture.

They had transformed 36 acres of a degraded land in Nayagarh district into a ‘food forest’, as was called by Prof Radhamohan, through soil and water conservation techniques.

The ‘food forest’ now has over 1,000 species of plants, 500 varieties of rice and supports a seed bank with 700 indigenous varieties of seeds. Besides, he had started Sambhav, a resource centre for farmers across the country, to exchange seeds and train them in organic farming.

Born in Rangani Patna village in Nayagarh, Prof Radhamohan was an eminent academic and teacher. An economics professor who retired as principal of SCS College at Puri in 2001, he was appointed as the first State Information Commissioner (SIC) in 2005.

He demitted the office of SIC in 2008 and continued to work for various government bodies as a member including State Planning Board, Watershed Mission, Task Force on Education and NSS Evaluation Committee and State Pollution Control Board. He also initiated work at the grassroots for establishment of schools and colleges besides, being actively involved in environment safety, agriculture and gender justice.

For his work on environment, the United Nations Environment Programme had conferred ‘The Global Roll of Honour’ on him. The Odisha government awarded him the highest civilian award ‘Utkal Seva Samman’ for dedicated public service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan condoled his demise.

“Prof Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said Prof Radhamohan as an economist-turned-environmentalist had made a distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming.

Pradhan said his commitment to environmental change, especially through organic farming, and his commitment to environmental protection will always be remembered. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Satya Nagar crematorium with full State honours.