STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fake Army officer held in Bhubaneswar, SUV with fabricated number seized

Police said the fraudster Ratikant Satpathy had pasted 'Army' stickers both on the front and rear windscreens of the SUV he was driving with a fabricated number.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

The SUV with the fabricated registration number. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A person who allegedly faked to be an Army officer to ensure unhindered movement during lockdown/shutdown period was arrested by the city police on Saturday.

Police said the fraudster Ratikant Satpathy of Daruthenga had pasted 'Army' stickers both on the front and rear windscreens of the SUV he was driving with a fabricated registration number.

"Satpathy is an employee of a private company and not an Army officer. He is not even the owner of the SUV that belongs to a man, who is absconding after a cheating case was registered," said a police official.

Satpathy was nabbed after one Dhananjay Hota of Nayapalli spotted him driving the vehicle in the city bearing the registration number of his four-wheeler.

Hota owns a white Mahindra XUV500 having registration number -- OD 02 Y 0023 which Satpathy fraudulently used for the SUV.

ALSO READ | Rendered jobless by lockdown, siblings 'desert' 85-year-old mother in Odisha

After noticing Satpathy driving a black SUV of the same make and registration number, Hota flashed his car's headlights and honked indicating Satpathy to stop.

When he stopped near Jaydev Vihar traffic signal, Hota clicked some photographs of the vehicle.

He then managed to intercept the accused near Pal Heights and confronted him for using the fake registration number.

"Satpathy said he is a Captain in the Army and wanted to amicably sort out the matter. I informed the police officials and they whisked him away to Nayapalli police station. Earlier, I had received three challans of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 2,500 for various traffic violations, which seem to be committed by the fraudster as he was using my vehicle registration number," said Hota.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the actual owner of the SUV which was seized from Satpathy has reportedly not cleared the vehicle loan.

"He was driving the same vehicle with fake registration number and Army stickers to hoodwink the cops during the lockdown and also to avoid the attention of the finance company's officials," said an officer of Nayapalli police station.

Satpathy has been arrested and a cap with Army printed on it has been seized from his possession. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake Army officer Bhubaneswar Odisha Police fraudster
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp