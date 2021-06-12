Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Bishnupada Sethi's 'Beyond Here and Other Poems'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday released a book of poems ‘Beyond Here and Other Poems’ written by senior bureaucrat Bishnupada Sethi.

It is a collection of 61 poems which are a reflection of a spectrum of experiences of life, perception of death and a philosophical contemplation. In all, it is a journey that searches for myriad hues of life and the realm beyond.

Noted writer Haraprasad Das has written the preface. The cover design of the 161-page book has been made by eminent artist Gajendra Sahu. Sethi, Principal Secretary in the Information and Public Relations department has written several poetry and other books including ‘My World of Words’ and ‘Beyond Feelings’.